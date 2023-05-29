 
Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi achieved his first No. 1 in Australia with his album "Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent" soaring to the top spot.

The Scottish singer's sophomore release surpassed the peak of his debut album "Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent" from 2019, which reached No. 7. 

Meanwhile, John Farnham's "Finding The Voice" soundtrack, accompanying the documentary of the same name, debuts at No. 2 on the ARIA Chart. This marks Farnham's 20th top 10 album in Australia. 

Capaldi recently opened up about the challenges and pressure he faced while producing his second album, alongside his documentary and amid the pandemic.

In an interview cited by The Hollywood Reporter the artist said: “I needed to hear that something is not terribly wrong with me."

“My Tourette’s I can deal with because I know that it’s not life-threatening. The vertigo I think is because I’ve had bronchitis, and I’m coming off the anti-anxiety medicine Sertraline. I also have an ear infection. It’s an amalgamation of lots of exciting ailments.”

Later in the interview, Capaldi revealed how his mental health is affecting his ability to make music.

“It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it."

"But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in," Capaldi added.

