 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

British comedy legend John Cleese has extended support to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle days after King Charles coronation.

John Cleese confirmed that he sympathises with Meghan and Harry.

Speaking to GB News, the Monty Python star said, “I do have sympathy with them [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle], yes.

“If I had to choose who to have dinner with out of the Royal Family or ex-Royal Family, I’d choose them.”

John Cleese’s support for Meghan and Harry came days after US actress Gwyneth Paltrow, her husband, TV producer, Brad Falchuk besides Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden dined with the royal couple in Montecito.

Earlier, King Charles was officially crowned on May 6.

Prince Harry attended the coronation without his wife Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

More From Royals:

Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall video

Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall
King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show? video

King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show?
Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion video

Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion
Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events video

Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events
Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix
King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation

King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation
King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’

King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’
Lilibet 2nd birthday plans laid bare

Lilibet 2nd birthday plans laid bare
King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'

King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'
Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?

Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?
Princess Diana's brother sparks debate about Prince Philip's habits

Princess Diana's brother sparks debate about Prince Philip's habits

Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report video

Prince Harry cuts a lonely figure in California: report