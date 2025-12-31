Prince Harry deportation from US: Surprising update unveiled

Prince Harry's deportation debate has been a hot topic since the Duke's admission of drug use in his memoir "Spare", and Donald Trump's return to power fuels fears.

In 2024, Trump said if Harry lied on his visa application about drug-taking he would seek to take "appropriate action". He made the statement before winning the presidential election.

US visa applicants are required to make a disclosure about any history of drug use, which can impact their application. Lying on an application can result in penalties including deportation.

According to a new report, the president lacks power to boot the royal, despite Harry being accused of lying on his visa papers.

However, immigration lawyer Flomy Javier Dizaa has claimed: "President Donald Trump does not have unilateral authority to deport an individual, including Prince Harry, who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States."

"Any deportation would require a valid legal basis under U.S. immigration law, not political rhetoric," Diza told Radar.

The lawyer went on to explain: "Deportation proceedings must be initiated by the Department of Homeland Security and adjudicated through established legal processes, often involving immigration courts."

The only way Harry would be "deportable" is if the government "shows that he is legally removable under the Immigration and Nationality Act," which includes "immigration fraud, misrepresentation, certain criminal convictions, or violations of visa or status conditions."

Diza went on to respond to questions about Harry's case, saying: "Public speculation, such as admissions in a memoir or media interviews, does not automatically translate into deportability."

It must be established a statutory ground and is supported by admissible evidence, claimed the legal expert.

In his book, Harry admitted to experimenting with several drugs, including cocaine and psychedelics.

Right-wing think tank Heritage Foundation then filed a lawsuit for the release of the 41-year-old's immigration papers, which they claimed would have revealed Harry lied about his drug use on his visa papers.

However, according to an attorney from the Department of Homeland Security, Harry's application followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."

"Even if questions were raised about prior drug use or disclosures on a visa application, US immigration law allows for waivers, discretionary relief, and confidentiality protections," claimed Diza.