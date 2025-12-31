Prince Harry, Meghan Markle major mistakes revealed amid deep crisis

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible mistakes are becoming the reason behind the back-to-back resignations of their team members.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's press and media operations lead, Meredith Maines, stepped down from her role just after working with the former working royals for a year.

It was seen as a big blow as one after another, Harry and Meghan's team members quit their jobs, raising questions about the Sussexes' work ethics.

Now, speaking of the potential reasons behind the professional setbacks, PR expert Mayah Riaz said, "From a PR perspective, a high turnover in comms almost always signals a deeper structural issue rather than a run of bad hires."

In conversation with the Mirror, she added, "In environments like Meghan and Harry’s, the pressure is uniquely intense. Every move is global, politicised and emotionally loaded."

Mayah also hinted that it is "impossible" to work for those clients who "want to micromanage narrative, react emotionally to coverage, or pivot strategy frequently, " as it creates an impossible working environment."

However, no official comments were made by the Sussexes over the allegations made against them about their workplace attitude.