Queen Camilla to make powerful move for young royals: ‘rewriting rules’

Queen Camilla had been a great source of support for King Charles especially as he managed cancer treatments and his responsibilities as the monarch.

There had been a series of up and downs for Camilla with regards to her health, but she remained a prominent presence beside Charles and even during solo royal engagements. According to celebrity astrologer Debbie Frank, next year, the 77-year-old will be doing some things differently.

Next year is expected to mark a turning point for Camilla’s connection with Charles and her royal position due to “Pluto’s presence on the relationship angle of her chart”.

“The dynamics of her relationship with Charles as a King and husband, and the requirements of being Queen, are being rewritten this year,” Debbie revealed to Hello! magazine.

She explained that Camilla’s role will be “clearly defined from April onwards with a firm strategy in place”. The clairvoyant mentioned that would mean a big shift for younger working royals as they would benefit from the change.

Debbie believes that Camilla will “step back from duties that the younger royals could perform” but she would remain a “powerful force”.

There have been rare occasions when Camilla had been undertaking royal engagements alongside Prince William and Princess Kate. If she did appear for events, it had been collectively with the royal family.

2026 would also pave way for Camilla’s personal needs, according to the astrologer. However, there is anticipation of a significant visit that she would be making to the US. It remains to be seen how many of the “transformations” would materialise in coming months.