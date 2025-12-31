Omid Scobie’s return hints at Prince Harry, Meghan big update: ‘soon’

Royal author, Omid Scobie, who has often been referred to as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s mouthpiece, marked his return on social media after months of silence.

The author, who written books including Finding Freedom and Endgame, emerged on Monday amid the ongoing crisis of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry and Meghan, who founded their Archewell Foundation (now rebranded as Archewell Philanthropies) in 2020, are currently facing an exodus on employees including their loyal aide, James Holt, and their 11th but prominent publicist Meredith Maines.

On X, Omid had tweeted, “So…. what did I miss? [raised hand emoji]”.

The curiosity of social media users and fans alike was piqued as they wondered if there was big news on the way for the Sussexes or if there was a book in the pipeline.

He had also taken some time to respond to the replies that he had been getting under his message. The author went ahead and shared another message to mark the end of the year.

Omid took a brutal swipe at the British press for the coverage over the former Prince Andrew and the “usual pile-on” aimed at Meghan.

“A thought for 2026: perhaps the UK press could start saving its vitriol for those facing allegations of, or convictions for, rape, abuse of minors, and criminal wrongdoing—rather than the usual pile-ons aimed at migrants, successful non-white people, and women they don’t like.”

The 44-year-old journalist has maintained that he has often used contacts to gain an insight into the lives of Sussexes but he is not close friends with them.

There is possibility that Omid may be back to promote his upcoming project.

Some fans even suggested that there might be a part 2 for Endgame that is in the works, which is why he is becoming active on social media.

While nothing is confirmed, fans believe that there is some kind of news Omid is sitting on.

The book dealt with many themes including how Prince Harry was portrayed as the royal betrayed by his family.

There were revelations about tensions between King Charles and Prince William and it also touched on the matter of the ‘race controversy’ surrounding the colour of Prince Archie’s skin before he was born.

If Endgame 2 is somehow on the way, it could also suggest that there may be an update about not only Archewell but also about the reunion between Harry and King Charles.