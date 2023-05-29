 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez strengthens bond with Jennifer Garner despite tensions with Ben Affleck 

Jennifer Lopez has been investing her time in maintaining cordial relations with Jennifer Garner despite facing alleged issues in her marriage with Ben Affleck.

The Mother star was spotted with her child Emme outside The Last Thing He Told Me actor’s house as per pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

J.Lo could be seen wearing a casual black and white outfit to drop her 15-year-old child at Garner’s home amid rumours that her marriage to Affleck is in trouble.

Lopez and Affleck share a blended family comprising of five kids, with the Shotgun Wedding actor’s twins, Emme and Max, whom she shares with Marc Anthony and the Argo star’s three children with Garner – Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel.

The appearance seems to be sending a message that the two ladies in Affleck’s life get along really well despite what media is churning about their relationship.

This comes after it was reported that Garner has sympathies for Affleck as his marriage with Lopez is going through some tough times ahead of their first wedding anniversary.

A source told Heat Magazine that Garner is feeling for her ex-husband but she would never talk about it openly as she doesn't “want a full-on war with JLo.”

Spilling the reason why Garner is refraining from expressing her emotions, the insider said that “it would create difficulties for their co-parenting situation but she's also sick of bailing Ben out.”

The source even noted that Garner warned Affleck about Lopez after he told her his plans of proposing her. 

More From Entertainment:

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique in hot waters amid trust issues with new girlfriend’s family video

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique in hot waters amid trust issues with new girlfriend’s family

Taylor Swift to move in with controversial beau Matty Healy amid new romance video

Taylor Swift to move in with controversial beau Matty Healy amid new romance

Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'

Lewis Capaldi achieves first No.1 in Australia with 'Broken by desire to be heavenly sent'
Keanu Reeves takes the stage again with Dogstar in comeback performance video

Keanu Reeves takes the stage again with Dogstar in comeback performance
Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

Kourtney Kardashian clears misconceptions about IVF: ‘It's not a safety net’

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech

Palme d'Or winner Justine Triet criticizes French government in Cannes speech
Kaley Cuoco divulges ‘instantaneous’ connection she had with Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco divulges ‘instantaneous’ connection she had with Tom Pelphrey
Kim Kardashian replaces expensive items with emotional letters as birthday gifts for kids video

Kim Kardashian replaces expensive items with emotional letters as birthday gifts for kids
Tina Turner settled estate matters before death to avoid family feud video

Tina Turner settled estate matters before death to avoid family feud

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour welcomes another celebrity couple at New Jersey show

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour welcomes another celebrity couple at New Jersey show
Tina Turner memorial concert to be held after ‘private’ funeral

Tina Turner memorial concert to be held after ‘private’ funeral

Kaley Cuoco says baby daughter Matilda has acting in her ‘genes’

Kaley Cuoco says baby daughter Matilda has acting in her ‘genes’