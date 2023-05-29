 
menu menu menu
Royals
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle accused of rifling through Prince William's car

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

An online campaign targeting  Meghan Markle has intensified after rumours started swirling that the marriage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is on the rocks.

The rumours started as the couple celebrated the fifth wedding anniversary of their wedding. 

The "Suits" actress once again become target of online attacks after she and her husband recently claimed that their lives were put at risk by paparazzi photographers in New York during a car chaze.

An old video of Meghan Markle shot apparently before her marriage to Prince Harry is being circulated with claims that it shows the former American actress being "caught" going through the boot of Prince William's car.

It is being claimed by her critics that Meghan Markle was taken aback when William's friend and security found her.

The video shared by Paula M on TikTok allegedly features Mark Dyer, an "important and powerful man" who "helped" Harry navigate life.

But a closer look at the vehicle shows that it belonged to Harry and his girlfriend was reportedly looking for a bottle of water or a phone her boyfriend asked her to fetch.


More From Royals:

Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall video

Inside the friendly exchange between Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall
King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show? video

King Charles losing ‘glowing PR’ to Kate Middleton after flower show?
John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

John Cleese comes out in support of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion video

Prince Harry’s legal bills may cost him more than Californian mansion
Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events video

Prince Harry police security loss is ‘absolutely ridiculous’ amid recent events
Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix

Princess Charlene of Monaco debuts new hairstyle at Formula 1 Grand Prix
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rift rumours dismissed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rift rumours dismissed
King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation

King Charles, Prince Harry in ‘regular’ contact since coronation
King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’

King Charles ‘ultimate surprise’ for Lilibet on her 2nd birthday revealed: ‘She’ll remember it forever’
Lilibet 2nd birthday plans laid bare

Lilibet 2nd birthday plans laid bare
King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'

King Charles 'tragic' coronation needs Britons to grow 'backbone'
Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?

Rose Hanbury steals Kate Middleton's style to win Prince William?