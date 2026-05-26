Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor secret role sparks outrage

The secret files calling former prince Andrew a ‘valuable UK asset' have been released, sparking outrage.

Documents recently disclosed from the Epstein files allege that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arranged for an independent assessment of his position as Britain's trade representative back in 2008.

The files reveal that King Charles' younger brother Andrw was described as a "highly valuable UK asset" for British commerce.

He enjoyed expanded financial support for his activities, ranging from accommodation, travel and other related expenses.

The “independent strategic review” emerged through a contract discovered within the archive, dating from when the former Duke of York's office underwent expansion in June 2009, according to The i Paper.

The contract read: “The review indicated that HRH was highly valued by UK businesses and that he should continue to develop the role as a unique and highly valuable UK asset. The government agreed and provided strong endorsement with increased funding to support the duke’s activities.”

"There is not a word of criticism about the prince in the PWC report and it is hugely supportive of his work - though it is not always easy to quantify how much of the deal-clinching is down to him," at the time, a royal source told the Telegraph.

Andrew held the position of special representative for international trade and investment between 2001 and 2011, serving without salary but with Government-funded travel, accommodation and staffing costs.

In response to media scrutiny over excessive spending, the former duke began publishing annual reports on his personal website from 2009, including some findings from the PwC evaluation after MPs questioned whether its contents had been suppressed.

The 66-year-old was taken into custody in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police are now broadening its inquiry to encompass sexual misconduct claims against the disgraced royal.

A Labour spokesman told the outlet: "The Government is fully co-operating with Thames Valley Police on their ongoing investigation. It remains a fundamental principle that no one is above the law, and all allegations are taken seriously."

A Thames Valley spokesman said: “We cannot go into details of the investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of enquiry. We encourage anyone with relevant information to come forward through the usual non-emergency police contact channels.”

However, Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's father and Sarah Ferguson's former husband, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.