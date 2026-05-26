Princess Charlotte sides with Kate over William in unexpected family split

The future king reveals Charlotte's unexpected allegiance

An unexpected divide has been brewing in the Wales household.

Princess Charlotte has sided with her mother, Princess Kate, instead of Prince William when it comes to football loyalties. While William and Prince George are devoted Aston Villa supporters, Charlotte has apparently chosen to back Chelsea F.C. — Kate’s favourite team.

The Prince of Wales casually revealed the surprising family split during a visit to Cornwall on Thursday, May 21.

Fresh off Aston Villa’s emotional Europa League win in Istanbul, William stopped by a sustainable housing development where he chatted with local schoolchildren. When one youngster mentioned supporting Chelsea, the future king smiled and replied, “My daughter loves Chelsea.”

That revelation officially puts Charlotte on Team Kate, while Prince George appears to have inherited his father’s deep love for Aston Villa. William has frequently attended matches with George over the years, and the pair have often been spotted celebrating wins from the stands together.

Still, William has previously insisted he’s happy for his children to support whichever clubs they want. “I'm kind of hoping they'll all find their own teams in time. They don't all have to be Villa fans,” he previously told The Sun. “I'm trying not to be biased but obviously they see how passionate I am about it and they watch the matches with me.”