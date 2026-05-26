Palace takes action to protect Prince William, Princess Kate after shock reveal

The royal family has come forward to protect the future monarch, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Catherine, amid fears over fake, potentially AI-generated images of the couple.

The frmer royal butler, Grant Harrold, 48, allegedly caused fresh unease within royal circles. He's being accused of sharing 'fake', potentially AI-generated images that look as though they were taken from within royal grounds.

The pictures, which were posted on social media, include an intimate photo purporting to show William and Kate cuddling.

'This wonderful photo of the Prince and Princess of Wales was taken when I first met them back in 2004,' Harrold wrote on Instagram, adding: 'A true royal love story.'

The same image was then shared by journalist Katie Nicholl, the ex-butler's co-host on Piers Morgan's new YouTube series, Royals Uncensored. She commented: 'Love this!'

But a well-placed royal source is unsure about its authenticity saying: 'I can see why questions are being asked by others.' Kensington Palace did not comment.

Kate and William made headlines about their relationship in 2004, when the couple were photographed skiing together in Switzerland.

That same year, Harrold began working for Charles at his Highgrove estate before being made redundant seven years later. He then received an undisclosed settlement after alleging unfair dismissal and workplace bullying.

He has also worked for William and Kate, as well as the late Queen.

The former aide additionally appeared as a butler in reality show Country House. He has since become a regular royal commentator on TV.

Royal commentator Richerd Eden, in a piece for the Daily Mail, wrote, "After I contacted Harrold, he admitted: 'I did not take or own this image. It's how I remember them in my early years in the Royal Household."