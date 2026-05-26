King Charles hugs patients during visit to cancer centre

King Charles was greeted with a warm reception during a packed day of engagements in York, where the monarch combined his long-standing support for healthcare.

The King first visited the newly redeveloped Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Cancer Centre in his role as Patron of Macmillan Cancer Support, meeting staff, patients, and campaigners who helped shape the ambitious redevelopment project.

The upgraded centre includes modern treatment spaces and a especially designed therapeutic garden aimed at improving wellbeing for patients and families undergoing cancer care.

During the visit, Charles spent time speaking with healthcare workers and patients, including Rebecca Pinkham and Dr Terry Corbitt, hearing firsthand about the impact of the centre and the importance of creating supportive environments alongside medical treatment.

Later in the day, Charles travelled to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) at York Biotech Campus in Sand Hutton, where he learned about pioneering efforts to protect Britain’s endangered red squirrel population.

Scientists at the agency briefed the monarch on a developing oral contraceptive programme designed to humanely control grey squirrel numbers - a growing environmental issue blamed for the decline of native red squirrels across the UK.

@ByRebeccaEnglish shared videos from the visit showing him examining photographs of red squirrels and speaking with staff about the future of British wildlife conservation.