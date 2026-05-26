Palace issues statement after royal rushed to hospital

Queen Margrethe of Denmark has been battling multiple health issues

A devastating health crisis has befallen the Danish Royal household.

Queen Margrethe II is back in hospital just days after she was discharged. The Danish Royal House confirmed in a statement on Monday, May 25, that the 86-year-old royal was readmitted after doctors discovered a blood clot connected to an earlier fall.

The worrying update came as King Frederik X, Queen Mary and other members of the royal family were participating in Denmark’s annual Royal Run event nearby. But attention quickly shifted away from the celebrations following the shocking news.

In a statement, the Royal House explained that Margrethe “has been admitted to Rigshospitalet and is receiving treatment after a CT scan revealed a large blood clot in her hip area as a result of a previous fall.”

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, the palace added that the former monarch “is doing well under the circumstances,” though she is expected to remain hospitalised for several days.

The latest setback comes only a week after Margrethe was hospitalised with angina, a condition caused by reduced blood flow and oxygen to the heart that often results in chest pain and pressure. Since then, she has stepped away from public duties on medical advice.

Her last official outing took place on April 30 during celebrations for Carl XVI Gustaf’s 80th birthday in Sweden.