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Beatrice's credit card becomes crisis lifeline for Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson 'gets financial support' from Princess Beatrice
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 26, 2026

Beatrice&apos;s credit card becomes crisis lifeline for Sarah Ferguson?
Beatrice’s credit card becomes crisis lifeline for Sarah Ferguson?

Sarah Ferguson has been relying on her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie since her exit from the royal lodge over the Epstein connection.

Fergie, 66, reportedly uses Princess Beatrice’s credit card after split from Andrew for her lavish spending sprees amid crisis.

Beatrice's wise decision reportedly protected her mother from stress and depression amid public scrutiny and downfall.

The 66-year-old, who has seen her reputation left in tatters over her connection to the late sex offender, has been described as "chaotic" by a former employee in royal author Andrew Lownie's "Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York."

One passage from the updated book read: "The assistant and other staff members had problems getting paid and often had to buy things using their own credit cards."

"Sarah herself drew on Beatrice's credit card constantly and paid one psychic in cigarettes."

Beatrice and Eugenie were "embarrassed" by their mother's antics.

A former royal aide told Lownie that Beatrice, 37, and her younger sister Eugenie, 36, were “very much under the control of their mother but embarrassed by her behaviour".

The book further alleges that Adrew's former wife "rarely paid for anything" and instead relied on wealthy friends for hospitality and security arrangements.

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