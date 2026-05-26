King Charles is on a mission to save 'tiny red heroes'

King Charles has once again thrown his support behind efforts to save Britain’s endangered red squirrels.

Buckingham Palace shared new photographs from the monarch’s latest environmental engagement in Yorkshire.

The King, who has long been a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation and serves as Patron of The Red Squirrel Survival Trust, visited the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) to learn more about groundbreaking scientific work aimed at protecting the UK’s only native squirrel species.

Often described by conservationists as one of Britain’s most vulnerable native mammals, the red squirrel population has dramatically declined over recent decades due to habitat loss.





During the visit, Charles met scientists and researchers developing an innovative oral contraceptive programme designed to humanely slow the growth of grey squirrel populations.

Experts believe the project could play a major role in helping restore red squirrel numbers while also protecting Britain’s native broadleaf woodlands from environmental damage linked to grey squirrels.

The King appeared deeply engaged as researchers explained the science behind the initiative, with Palace photographs showing him studying displays and speaking closely with experts about the future of conservation efforts across the country.

Environmental protection has remained one of Charles’s defining causes for decades, long before becoming monarch, and his latest engagement reinforced his commitment to biodiversity and sustainable wildlife management.

Royal watchers also praised the Palace’s Instagram post celebrating the visit, with many supporters applauding the King for backing science-led solutions to environmental challenges.