 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen cannot benefit from review of judgements law: Azam Tarar

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — AFP/Twitter/File
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif (left) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen. — AFP/Twitter/File 

  • Tarar says Nawaz, Tareen exercised right of review against sentences. 
  • Minister says common people will be given relief under new law. 
  • SC told law regarding review of judgements came into force on Friday.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Monday said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen cannot benefit from the new law regarding the review of judgements. 

Speaking to Geo News, Tarar said that the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Bill 2023 will not benefit Nawaz and Tareen as they both have exercised their right of review against their sentences. 

Earlier today, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan, during the hearing of the Punjab polls case in the Supreme Court, apprised the court that the law for the review of suo motu judgements had come into effect. 

The Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill, 2023, came into force Friday after President Arif Alvi’s assent. The law states that for reviewing a suo motu judgement, a bigger bench — than the one that issued the order — will hear the case. 

"In case of judgements and orders of the SC in exercise of its original jurisdiction under Article 184 of the Constitution, the scope of review on both facts and law, shall be the same as an appeal under Article 185 of the Constitution," the law reads. 

The law minister also said that the court's verdict was considered the final one under Article 184(3), stating that "there is no room for revision or curative review in our law".

"Under the new law, common people would be given relief under Article 184(3)," he added.

The federal minister further said that a debate had taken place in the National Assembly regarding the Supreme Court (Review of Judgements and Orders) Act. "The debate was broadcasted live when the Act was presented in the National Assembly and Senate." 

A review petition can be filed for any case under the newly-approved bill, he added.  

More From Pakistan:

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah
Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar

Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar
ATC approves transfer of eight accused involved in attack on GHQ to military courts

ATC approves transfer of eight accused involved in attack on GHQ to military courts
Military corporate farming case: No minutes recorded of ministerial meeting, LHC told

Military corporate farming case: No minutes recorded of ministerial meeting, LHC told
PM’s aide proposes setting up 'constitutional court'

PM’s aide proposes setting up 'constitutional court'
IHC seeks medical report of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from jail authorities

IHC seeks medical report of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from jail authorities
Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’

Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’
£190m settlement case: Imran Khan 'placed on ECL'

£190m settlement case: Imran Khan 'placed on ECL'
Diamond Jubilee celebrations kick off at Karachi's St Patrick's cathedral

Diamond Jubilee celebrations kick off at Karachi's St Patrick's cathedral
Imran Khan fact-checked

Imran Khan fact-checked

Punjab polls case hearing adjourned indefinitely after suo motu review law ‘comes into effect’

Punjab polls case hearing adjourned indefinitely after suo motu review law ‘comes into effect’