 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 29, 2023
By
APP

British army chief arrives in Pakistan on 5-day ‘Defence Engagement’ visit

By
APP

Monday May 29, 2023

In this picture, taken on February 12, 2023, British Army’s Chief of the General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders (right) gestures with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in London. — Twitter/@PakFauj
In this picture, taken on February 12, 2023, British Army’s Chief of the General Staff General Sir Patrick Sanders (right) gestures with Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in London. — Twitter/@PakFauj
  • Military cooperation on climate change crisis would be a focus of visit.
  • Gen Sanders’ visit comes almost one year after devastating floods.
  • Both sides will discuss matters related to bilateral cooperation.

ISLAMABAD: The British Army’s Chief of the General Staff (CGS), General Sir Patrick Sanders, arrived on Monday in Pakistan for a five-day Defence Engagement visit as part of the longstanding defence cooperation agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, General Sanders would meet with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, alongside other Defence Engagement activities and discussions on bilateral military cooperation in response to climate change-related crises would be a key focus of the visit, a news release said.

The depth and warmth of the UK-Pakistan military relationship and friendship, underpinned by a shared history and ‘living bridge’ diaspora links, are highly valued by the UK.

The existing defence relationship includes Pakistani officers undertaking training at the UK’s Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the Advance Command and Staff Course and the Royal College of Defence Studies.

General Sanders’ visit comes almost one year after Pakistan’s devastating floods which left nearly one-third of the country submerged and affected an estimated 33 million people.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence was directly involved in providing assistance for flood relief operations, airlifting in eight boats and ten portable generators at the request of Pakistan’s army chief.

Earlier this year, COAS Muir paid an official visit to the UK from February 5 to 10 in connection with the 5th Pakistan-UK Stabilisation Conference.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) had said that the conference was a bi-annual event for military-to-military cooperation between the two countries, in which senior Pakistani military leadership has been participating since 2016. 

More From Pakistan:

NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case

NAB summons Sheikh Rashid in £190 million settlement case
PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI leader Yasmin Rashid sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah

ATC dismisses plea seeking medical examination of Khadija Shah
Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar

Exodus of leaders won’t affect PTI vote bank, says Asad Umar
Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen cannot benefit from review of judgements law: Azam Tarar

Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen cannot benefit from review of judgements law: Azam Tarar
ATC approves transfer of eight accused involved in attack on GHQ to military courts

ATC approves transfer of eight accused involved in attack on GHQ to military courts
Military corporate farming case: No minutes recorded of ministerial meeting, LHC told

Military corporate farming case: No minutes recorded of ministerial meeting, LHC told
PM’s aide proposes setting up 'constitutional court'

PM’s aide proposes setting up 'constitutional court'
IHC seeks medical report of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from jail authorities

IHC seeks medical report of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi from jail authorities
Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’

Jahangir Tareen likely to ‘announce new political party in 72 hours’
£190m settlement case: Imran Khan 'placed on ECL'

£190m settlement case: Imran Khan 'placed on ECL'
Diamond Jubilee celebrations kick off at Karachi's St Patrick's cathedral

Diamond Jubilee celebrations kick off at Karachi's St Patrick's cathedral