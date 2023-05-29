 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday May 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement with $4,000 wine

By
Web Desk

Monday May 29, 2023

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez recently got engaged, according to a source who confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The couple celebrated their engagement at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, on May 22, accompanied by Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore.

During the meal, the group shared zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and sipped on an off-menu €4,000 (about $4,285) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a small batch red Burgundy wine.

Despite their luxurious surroundings, the source noted that the group was in great spirits but did not want to make a fuss.

Recently, the billionaire and Sánchez have been spending a lot of time together on Bezos's new yacht, exploring the South of France and attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Sánchez was spotted wearing a ring on her finger while on the yacht, which was later confirmed to be her engagement ring. According to jewelry expert Briony Raymond, the "25-30 carat" diamond ring could be worth "anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million."

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he has four children.

At that time, Sánchez was also in the process of divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles attracts record-breaking crowd in Scotland concert

Harry Styles attracts record-breaking crowd in Scotland concert
Lizzo calls out offensive signs at BottleRock festival

Lizzo calls out offensive signs at BottleRock festival

Beyonce opens up on iconic performance with daughter Blue, sparks reactions video

Beyonce opens up on iconic performance with daughter Blue, sparks reactions
Cindy Crawford celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

Cindy Crawford celebrates 23rd wedding anniversary

Bill Hader says Barry’s THIS act was his ‘big turning point’

Bill Hader says Barry’s THIS act was his ‘big turning point’
Johnny Depp shares shocking news with fans about injury and US shows

Johnny Depp shares shocking news with fans about injury and US shows
Sydney Sweeney makes new revelations about ‘Reality’

Sydney Sweeney makes new revelations about ‘Reality’
Creators confirm 'Wednesday' season 2 will explore Latina background of Jenna Ortega

Creators confirm 'Wednesday' season 2 will explore Latina background of Jenna Ortega
Harry Styles breaks records as he attracts massive crowd in Scotland

Harry Styles breaks records as he attracts massive crowd in Scotland
Martin Scorsese to make religious film after meeting with Pope Francis

Martin Scorsese to make religious film after meeting with Pope Francis
Merve Dizdar, best actress at Cannes, receives backlash after she returns to Turkey

Merve Dizdar, best actress at Cannes, receives backlash after she returns to Turkey

'Succession' finale reveals Waystar Royco's successor in surprising twist

'Succession' finale reveals Waystar Royco's successor in surprising twist