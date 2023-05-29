Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez celebrate engagement with $4,000 wine

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sánchez recently got engaged, according to a source who confirmed the news to PEOPLE.

The couple celebrated their engagement at La Petite Maison in Cannes, France, on May 22, accompanied by Bezos's sister, Christina Bezos Poore, and her husband, Steve Poore.

During the meal, the group shared zucchini blossoms with parmesan cheese and sipped on an off-menu €4,000 (about $4,285) bottle of Dugat-Py Grand Cru from Domaine Bernard, a small batch red Burgundy wine.

Despite their luxurious surroundings, the source noted that the group was in great spirits but did not want to make a fuss.

Recently, the billionaire and Sánchez have been spending a lot of time together on Bezos's new yacht, exploring the South of France and attending the Cannes Film Festival.

Sánchez was spotted wearing a ring on her finger while on the yacht, which was later confirmed to be her engagement ring. According to jewelry expert Briony Raymond, the "25-30 carat" diamond ring could be worth "anywhere from $3 million to upwards of $5 million."

Bezos and Sánchez went public with their relationship in January 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, with whom he has four children.

At that time, Sánchez was also in the process of divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children

