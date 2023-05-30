 
Tuesday May 30, 2023
HEC shares scholarship for post-graduate studies in Germany

Students pose at their graduation. — Unsplash
For students wishing to pursue their studies in Germany can now apply for a scholarship from the German support organisation Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD), the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

The organisation has announced scholarships for students to pursue a Master's degree in their Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS).

The HEC, taking to Twitter, stated: "Under the Development-Related Postgraduate Courses (EPOS) programme, foreign graduates from development and newly industrialised countries from all disciplines and with at least two years professional experience have the chance to take a postgraduate or Master's degree at a state or state-recognised German university."

The postgraduate courses are currently being offered in the following fields:

  • Economic Sciences/Business Administration/Political Economics
  • Development Cooperation
  • Engineering and Related Sciences
  • Regional and Urban Planning
  • Agricultural and Forest Sciences
  • Natural and Environmental Sciences
  • Medicine and Public Health
  • Social Sciences, Education and Law
  • Media Studies

Pakistani graduates with at least two years of professional experience can apply for the programme and must also possess a Bachelor's degree in a relevant subject normally in a four-year-long course.

"Candidates can prove their motivation is development-related and be expected to take on social responsibility and initiate and support processes of change in their personal and professional environment after their training/scholarship," DAAD mentioned on their website.

A typical application for the programme must be working "either for a public authority or a state or private company in a developing country and, as such, is engaged in the planning and execution of directives and projects with an emphasis on development policies having a bearing on technological, economic or social areas".

The scholarship requires that the aspiring candidate must have completed an "academic degree with far above average results (upper third) and at least two years of related professional experience after the first degree (bachelor) at the time of application".

Their degrees, however, must not be over six years old, while those residing in Germany for more than 15 months will also be not considered for the scholarship.

Students can find more details on the scholarship and programme on DAAD's website.

