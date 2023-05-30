Diljit Dosanjh ditches turban this time in upcoming film 'Chamkila'

AR Rahman has created the music for 'Chamkila'

Diljit Dosanjh will be seen in an all-new avatar in his upcoming film Chamkila, directed by Imtiaz Ali; the singer has ditched his signature turban for the movie.

Earlier today, the makers dropped the first teaser of the film that showed the first official look of Diljit who will be playing the role of late singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra is going to portray the role of Amarjot Kaur, wife of Amar Singh.

The teaser opens with people sitting in front of a stage waiting to see the singer perform while an announcement is being made on the loudspeaker in the background to welcome the star.

The Good Newwz actor shared the teaser and wrote in the caption: "Jo naam saalon se aapke dil aur dimaag pe chaaya hai woh ab aapke saamne aaya hai. Watch the untold story of Punjab’s highest record-selling artist, Amar Singh #Chamkila, coming soon only on Netflix!"

After looking at the teaser, netizens were left in shock to see Diljit in a new look. They are excited to watch him without turban for the first time ever, reports Pinkvilla.

Chamkila will unfold the story of a Punjabi singer, Amar Singh, who was killed at the age of 27.