Royals
Tuesday May 30, 2023
Queen Camilla will get THIS title if she outlives King Charles

King Charles may have gone against his mother’s wishes to give his wife, Camilla, the title of Queen instead of Queen Consort, things would be very different once Prince William takes the throne.

According to the Mirror, many discussions have taken place within the royal family as to what title should be given to Camilla in case, she outlives the monarch.

Since Camilla has no blood ties to the throne, it has been decided that she would be known as ‘Queen Dowager.’

Per the outlet, this title was first used by Queen Adelaide in 1830.

In the past, Queen Elizabeth’s late mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who was married to King George Vl, outlived the monarch and was known as the Queen Mother. But, in the case of Camilla, she will be known as the Dowager.

Princess Diana, Charles ex-wife, is famously known as Princess of Wales. Since the title was so popularly associated with Lady Di, Camilla was known as the Duchess of Cornwall despite getting the Princess of Wales title when she married Charles in 2005.

Moreover, before the late Queen Elizabeth passed, during the Platinum Jubilee, she stated, “It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

While many believe Charles was attempting to earn respect for his wife with the title, it was also reportedly revealed earlier this year by a royal insider that its just simpler to use ‘Queen’ at the Palace.

“There’s a view in the Palace that Queen Consort is cumbersome and it might be simpler for Camilla to be known just as the Queen when the time is right,” the insider had said.

