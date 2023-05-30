Jennifer Winget has THIS to say about her divorce with Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot in 2012

Jennifer Winget, popular TV actress, parted ways with actor Karan Singh Grover two years after their marriage; the actress has shared what she believes was the reason of their breakup.

Jennifer, while talking about it to Bollywood Bubble, said no one is to be blamed for the breaking of their marriage as neither one of them were prepared to enter this phase of life at the time.

To conclude, the Beyhadh actress said that whatever happened in the past, it has nothing to do with the present as both of them are happy in their lives today.

“I believe we were both unprepared. It wasn’t just him (Karan Singh Grover) or myself; we weren’t both ready to take that move. We had been friends for so long. “

“We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess."

Jennifer and Karan first met on the sets of popular drama Dil Mill Gayye. The duo fell for each other while shooting for the drama and tied the knot in 2012, reports News 18.

At present, Jennifer Winget is happy in her single life. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover is happily married to Bipasha Basu and also have a daughter named Devi.