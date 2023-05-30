 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lewis Capaldi performs Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' at Big Weekend Festival

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 30, 2023

Lewis Capaldi performs Taylor Swifts Love Story at Big Weekend Festival
Lewis Capaldi performs Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' at Big Weekend Festival

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi surprised fans at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Scotland by seamlessly transitioning from his hit "Before You Go" into a short acoustic rendition of Taylor Swift's "Love Story."

The crowd enthusiastically joined in and sang along to the chorus of the song.

This is not the first time Capaldi has covered a Taylor Swift song, as he previously performed his own version as a surprise guest during a concert with The 1975 in Newcastle, England.

Capaldi has previously expressed desire to work with Taylor Swift, and these shoutouts may be his way of catching her attention.

Capaldi headlined the festival, sharing the stage with artists like The 1975, The Jonas Brothers, Raye, Jess Glynne, Mimi Webb, Anne-Marie, Zara Larsson, and Niall Horan. Horan and Capaldi have a longstanding friendship, with Horan being an early supporter of Capaldi's music.

More From Entertainment:

Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour

Beyoncé proudly acknowledges Blue Ivy's performance on Renaissance Tour
Royal Blood face backlash following bizarre on-stage meltdown

Royal Blood face backlash following bizarre on-stage meltdown

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen explore complexities of friendship in 'Platonic'

Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen explore complexities of friendship in 'Platonic'
Beyonce pays special homage to her biggest sources of inspiration Tina Turner video

Beyonce pays special homage to her biggest sources of inspiration Tina Turner
Nicholas Britell discusses crafting music for 'Succession' season finale

Nicholas Britell discusses crafting music for 'Succession' season finale
Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties

Priscilla Presley ‘playing happy family’ with Riley Keough despite strained ties
Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert video

Shakira's ex Gerard Pique beams with happiness as he takes girlfriend to Coldplay concert
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet fans thrilled their relationship is ‘NOT serious’

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet fans thrilled their relationship is ‘NOT serious’
Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey

Taylor Swift thanks Phoebe Bridgers for tour collaboration in New Jersey
Lily-Rose Depp speaks up on being defined by men in her life

Lily-Rose Depp speaks up on being defined by men in her life
Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof

Jennifer Garner fulfils mum duties for Jennifer Lopez’s child, Disneyland outing is proof

Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy more as she ‘learns new things about him’

Taylor Swift likes Matty Healy more as she ‘learns new things about him’