Wednesday May 31, 2023
Ne-Yo rejects himself from dating Taylor Swift: 'I'm toxic'

Ne-Yo revealed he could not get along with Taylor Swift if they ever dated due to his “toxic” personality.

Stopping by at Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the host asked his views on dating the Bad Blood singer, to which he replied, “Taylor don’t want me I’m toxic,” adding, “She don’t want me. I’ll mess all that up for you, Taylor. All love.”

The R&B artist owning of his toxic side drew mixed reactions from fans.

“Mane 45 years talking about I’m toxic. Grow up and get a new hat,” one person commented.

While another said, “This ***** think he’d have a chance wit her!”

Meanwhile, Ne-Yo and his ex-wife Crystal Renay divorced officially in February, leading the 42-year-old to give her $2 million plus one of his Georgia homes.

On the other hand, Swift is over the moon as her romance with Matt Healy heats up, saying she’s “never been this happy.”

The megastar opened her heart in front of the Foxboro concertgoers, “I kind of feel like telling you, I don’t know, I’ve just never been this happy in my life, in all aspects of my life ever before.”

The Carolina singer continued, “And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It’s not just the tour. I just sort of feel like my life finally feels like it makes sense.”

“So I thought I’d play this song, which brings me a lot of happy memories,” before belting out the evening’s surprise song, “Question…?” the Grammy winner added.

