Keanu Reeves once 'saved' Kate Beckinsale at Cannes

Kate Beckinsale recalled Keanu Reeves saved her after a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival in 1993.

The Underworld star took to Instagram to reveal, "I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind."

Beckinsale added that she "quietly panicked" to herself at the time after she did not adjust her fashion mishap in the car due to inappropriateness.

"Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened. In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset."

The 49-year-old gushed over her co-stars, adding, "Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word 'gusset' before, but both jumped in to save me no questions asked x."

Meanwhile, the actor was at the prestigious film festival for the 1993 film Much Ado About Nothing premiere, where she shared the screen with Reeves, Washington and Robert Sean Leonard.