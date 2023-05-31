 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

'Matrix' star Hugo Weaving seen with wife in rare London appearance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Matrix star Hugo Weaving spotted in London with his wife
Matrix star Hugo Weaving spotted in London with his wife

Actor Hugo Weaving, known for his roles in blockbuster films such as The Lord of the Rings and The Matrix, was seen in a completely transformed appearance as he strolled through the streets of London with his wife.

Unlike his clean-shaven, buzz-cut look as the antagonist character in The Matrix, the 63-year-old now dons a bushy beard and gray hair. 

Hugo and his wife, Katrina Greenwood, were spotted exploring Soho, maintaining a low-key presence. 

The couple has been married since 1984 and has two children together named Harry and Holly. Hugo gained recognition in Hollywood after his breakthrough performance in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001

He continued to appear in the subsequent films of the fantasy adventure series.

Following his success in The Lord of the Rings, Hugo made his debut as Agent Smith in The Matrix Reloaded, reprising the role in The Matrix Revolutions

He has also made appearances in various Transformers films, Captain America: The First Avenger, Happy Feet Two, and The Hobbit. Additionally, he starred in The Visit and served on the board for the Adelaide Film Festival last year.

In 2020, Hugo expressed his intention to reprise his role as Agent Smith in The Matrix 4, which was released the following year. However, due to scheduling conflicts, he couldn't finalize his involvement in the project.

Despite initial hesitation about revisiting The Matrix after already appearing in three films, Hugo was captivated by the script and accepted the offer through his agent.

"Lana [Wachowski] was very keen for me to be a part of [The Matrix 4]. I really wanted to because I’m very, very fond of all of them," he shared. Hugo further explained that negotiations and coordinating dates were underway while he was also engaged in a play at the time. Eventually, due to the complexity of scheduling, he was unable to participate in the film.

More From Entertainment:

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book
Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report
Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley video

Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley
Laura Anderson flaunts baby bump on fun day out in London

Laura Anderson flaunts baby bump on fun day out in London
Beyonce has 12 seamstresses working on Renaissance tour costumes

Beyonce has 12 seamstresses working on Renaissance tour costumes
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Victoria Beckham shares precious moment with David Beckham, daughter Harper

Victoria Beckham shares precious moment with David Beckham, daughter Harper