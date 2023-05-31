 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Penelope Cruz stuns in green mini dress while shooting commercial

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Penelope Cruz wore a green mini dress while shooting a commercial at a flower stall on the streets of Madrid
Penelope Cruz wore a green mini dress while shooting a commercial at a flower stall on the streets of Madrid

Penelope Cruz was a vision of beauty as she filmed a captivating commercial in the vibrant streets of Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actress exuded elegance and grace in a stunning green mini dress, showcasing her slender legs while shooting at a charming flower stall. 

The dress boasted a high hemline that gracefully accentuated her figure, with a loosely ruffled hem adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. The collar of her dress remained unbuttoned, revealing her neckline, adorned with large silver buttons that added a hint of glamour.

Completing her fashionable look, Penelope donned a pair of chic lighter green shoes, featuring chunky soles that provided both style and comfort. 

Photo: NY Breaking
Photo: NY Breaking

Her makeup was expertly applied to highlight her exquisite features, particularly her mesmerizing eyes, enhanced with dramatic black eyeliner. 

Surrounded by an array of vibrant and colorful blooms adorning the market stall, Penelope looked every bit the radiant screen star as she filmed her scenes.

Meanwhile, exciting news has emerged that suggests Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson may join forces once again. The two actresses famously shared a passionate kiss in Woody Allen's enthralling love triangle tale, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, alongside Javier Bardem back in 2008. 

Now, talks are underway for them to collaborate with Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson in a Netflix film directed by the talented Nancy Meyers. 

The upcoming project, tentatively titled Paris Paramount, promises to be a grand production, exploring the narrative of a filmmaking duo above the line, who reluctantly reunite on set after experiencing the rollercoaster of love. 

More From Entertainment:

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed

‘How To Train Your Dragon’ live-action adaptation lead cast revealed
'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023

Elton John ‘little intimidated’ over headlining Glastonbury 2023
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book
Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report
James Corden pays a visit to Prince Harry's Montecito estate

James Corden pays a visit to Prince Harry's Montecito estate
Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley video

Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley
'Matrix' star Hugo Weaving seen with wife in rare London appearance

'Matrix' star Hugo Weaving seen with wife in rare London appearance
Laura Anderson flaunts baby bump on fun day out in London

Laura Anderson flaunts baby bump on fun day out in London