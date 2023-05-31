Penelope Cruz stuns in green mini dress while shooting commercial

Penelope Cruz wore a green mini dress while shooting a commercial at a flower stall on the streets of Madrid

Penelope Cruz was a vision of beauty as she filmed a captivating commercial in the vibrant streets of Madrid, Spain, on Tuesday.

The 49-year-old actress exuded elegance and grace in a stunning green mini dress, showcasing her slender legs while shooting at a charming flower stall.

The dress boasted a high hemline that gracefully accentuated her figure, with a loosely ruffled hem adding a touch of whimsy to the ensemble. The collar of her dress remained unbuttoned, revealing her neckline, adorned with large silver buttons that added a hint of glamour.

Completing her fashionable look, Penelope donned a pair of chic lighter green shoes, featuring chunky soles that provided both style and comfort.

Photo: NY Breaking

Her makeup was expertly applied to highlight her exquisite features, particularly her mesmerizing eyes, enhanced with dramatic black eyeliner.

Surrounded by an array of vibrant and colorful blooms adorning the market stall, Penelope looked every bit the radiant screen star as she filmed her scenes.

Meanwhile, exciting news has emerged that suggests Penelope Cruz and Scarlett Johansson may join forces once again. The two actresses famously shared a passionate kiss in Woody Allen's enthralling love triangle tale, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, alongside Javier Bardem back in 2008.

Now, talks are underway for them to collaborate with Michael Fassbender and Owen Wilson in a Netflix film directed by the talented Nancy Meyers.

The upcoming project, tentatively titled Paris Paramount, promises to be a grand production, exploring the narrative of a filmmaking duo above the line, who reluctantly reunite on set after experiencing the rollercoaster of love.