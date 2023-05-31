 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday May 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 31, 2023

Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears
Lily-Rose Depp reveals if her ‘The Idol’ character is based on Britney Spears 

Lily-Rose Depp set rumours straight that her character in her forthcoming drama The Idol is inspired by the controversial life of popstar Britney Spears.

The actor-model spoke to Extra about the comparisons being drawn between her role in the explicit drama and the Oops!…I Did It Again singer.

“No, it's not based on anyone in particular… We’re definitely not trying to tell anyone else's story, but definitely create one of our own,” Johnny Depp’s daughter said.

“This is a fictional character and fictional story,” the Yoga Hosers star added, before dishing on the real inspirations behind the role.

Lily-Rose said, “There were a lot of different people that I was inspired by for this role. Some that were pop stars, some that were not.'

“I wanted Jocelyn to feel simultaneously like a modern-day pop queen of today but also like somebody that kind of existed in her own world and in her own kind of time so I drew a lot of inspiration from actresses like… Gene Tierney and Sharon Stone and women like that that I find really inspiring,” she added.

She went on to bash the people criticizing the drama for being “too graphic” as she emphasized on the fact that such scenes in the show have added her character's “rawness."

“I think the daringness of all of the scenes was something that added to the character's rawness,” Lily-Rose said. “Also to my desire to go there and explore the character to the best I could.”

Spilling on what her upcoming shows reflects about the industry, she noted, “The way that we idolize people in the public eye today. And the way that we almost convince ourselves that we know them…”

“We build them up to these god-like statuses and then we kind of relish in taking them down. I think there is a big conversation around that in the show.”

More From Entertainment:

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79

'The Soul Man' star John Beasley passes away at age 79
Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant

Azealia Banks warns Taylor Swift not to date Matty Healy in scathing rant
Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Gigi Hadid 'concerned' for Taylor Swift amid Matty Healy romance

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book

Channing Tatum hails daughter Everly for ‘inspiring’ Sparkella book
American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report

American singer DaniLeigh under arrest on DUI after hit-and-run in Miami Beach: Report
Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley video

Riley Keough seemingly receives cold shoulder from grandma Priscilla Presley
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz reunite with Victoria, David at Elton John concert

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber step out for PDA-filled stroll in Los Angeles
Kanye West rebuilds life with Bianca Censori after getting cancelled over anti-Semitism video

Kanye West rebuilds life with Bianca Censori after getting cancelled over anti-Semitism