Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat

Selena Gomez joined her best pals Nicola and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham for a conversation about stress, and the toll the public eye can have on it.



"I think we definitely both get anxiety," actress Nicola Peltz shared with Selena's mental health organization Wondermind in a conversation published on Wednesday.



The 28-year-old actress continued: "I definitely get anxiety and I think that's something I really struggle with. If they comment on my appearance and stuff, that doesn't bother me."

"But what really bothers me is when they say something that's so untruthful and it's just a blatant lie, and I want to respond and just say like, 'That's just not true,'" she added.

Brooklyn's wife said she tries not to pay too much attention to these comments, she acknowledged it isn't always easy, adding: "That hurts my feelings, truthfully."

She continued: "But I try to ignore it. It's just hard sometimes to ignore it, especially when you see it all the time. It's just always in your face. It's just a part of what we live every day."

"We're always together, so whenever there's something on my mind, if it's stressing me out, we're very good at communicating," she added.

"People are always gonna say rubbish and, you know, as long as you're happy and your family's good, then you just have to keep doing your thing."



"If you're feeling sad or down or upset or you're going through a hard time, never hold it in," Nicola said.

"My mom has always told me that. She always said, 'If you're feeling upset about something, I want you always to call me. I don't care what time it is.' And I always tell that to my friends," she added.

"Knowing that you have that person or a few people like that in your life, it changes everything, for me, at least, it does," she continued, later adding, "Even if it's silly and it's not that big of a deal but my feelings are hurt about something, I think it's important to be able to have that communication and not feel like someone's judging you for that."

Selena appeared agreeing to her pal, saying: "I definitely feel like it's important to surround yourself with people who are like-minded but more just love you for you."

The singer, who has spoken about her own mental health journey over the years, said. "And I think that's what I've appreciated about our friendship."