 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Varun Dhawan featured in the fifth episode of Priyanka Chopras Citadel
Varun Dhawan featured in the fifth episode of Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Indian version might feature her with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in mother-daughter role.

However, Samantha’s role is still under wrap, Priyanka’s Citadel has given a hint that the actress will be playing latter’s mother in the Indian adaptation.

According to the reports, the Indian version of the spy thriller series Citadel will be set in the backdrop of 80s and 90s era. Therefore, the Shaakuntalam actor would play the Quantico actor's mother.

The makers have not made any confirmation about Samantha’s role yet.

Previously, the 36-year-old actor spilled beans about Citadel India and clarified that it is not going to be a remake of the American version; rather, it has a connection with it.

On the other hand, Priyanka’s Citadel starred Varun Dhawan in the fifth episode. There was a scene where the actor’s dad Rahi Gambhir calls her and the audio heard in the background was Varun’s voice, reports ETimes.

Citadel India is currently in the shooting stage. It is going to feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The show is being directed by Raj and DK.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures
Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic

Nora Fatehi expresses wish to play 'Sholay' actor Helen's biopic
Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’

Vicky Kaushal to put on weight for ‘Chhatrapati Sambhaji’
Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’

Laxman Utekar shares insights into casting choices for ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’
Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary

Deepika Padukone reminisces about ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’ on 10th anniversary
Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting

Kareena Kapoor praises Saif Ali Khan's skills beyond acting
'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls

'Zanjeer' director Apoorva Lakhia says Ram Charan doesn’t pick his phone calls
Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster

Aditya Roy Kapur's 'The Night Manager 2' releasing on June 30: See poster
Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why

Naseeruddin Shah has no intentions to watch 'The Kerala Story': Here's why
'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Director Ayan Mukerji pens emotional note

'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' turns 10: Director Ayan Mukerji pens emotional note
KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist

KK's first death anniversary: Singer Shaan remembers late artist
Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house

Sonakshi Sinha drops glimpse of her new sea-facing house
Remembering KK on his 'first death anniversary'

Remembering KK on his 'first death anniversary'
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Director reveals reason for not casting Katrina Kaif

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke': Director reveals reason for not casting Katrina Kaif
Sanjay Dutt did film 'Zanjeer' dubbing on phone?

Sanjay Dutt did film 'Zanjeer' dubbing on phone?
Ranveer Singh join hands with Hollywood's William Morris Endeavor agency

Ranveer Singh join hands with Hollywood's William Morris Endeavor agency
Aamir Khan addresses curiosity over new look

Aamir Khan addresses curiosity over new look
Naseeruddin Shah points growing hatred towards Muslims in India

Naseeruddin Shah points growing hatred towards Muslims in India
Bollywood star Kiara Advani spotted in sleek new ride

Bollywood star Kiara Advani spotted in sleek new ride