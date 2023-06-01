Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Varun Dhawan featured in the fifth episode of Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'

Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel Indian version might feature her with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in mother-daughter role.

However, Samantha’s role is still under wrap, Priyanka’s Citadel has given a hint that the actress will be playing latter’s mother in the Indian adaptation.

According to the reports, the Indian version of the spy thriller series Citadel will be set in the backdrop of 80s and 90s era. Therefore, the Shaakuntalam actor would play the Quantico actor's mother.

The makers have not made any confirmation about Samantha’s role yet.

Previously, the 36-year-old actor spilled beans about Citadel India and clarified that it is not going to be a remake of the American version; rather, it has a connection with it.

On the other hand, Priyanka’s Citadel starred Varun Dhawan in the fifth episode. There was a scene where the actor’s dad Rahi Gambhir calls her and the audio heard in the background was Varun’s voice, reports ETimes.

Citadel India is currently in the shooting stage. It is going to feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in lead roles. The show is being directed by Raj and DK.