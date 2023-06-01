 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

It looks Like Tom Holland and Zendaya will be coming back to the Marvel Studios to film a fourth Spider-Man movie.

In an interview with Variety, producer Amy Pascal confirmed that the fourth instalment is in the works.

“Are we going to make another movie? Of course, we are,” Pascal told the outlet.

“We’re in the process, but the writers’ strike, nobody is working during the strike. We’re all being supporters and whenever they get themselves together, we’ll get started.”

The last film in the franchise came in 2021 with the blockbuster release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In the movie Holland, 27, returns as Peter Parker and Zendaya, 26, as MJ to a world that learned of his superhero identity. Wishing to return to the way things were before everyone knew he was Spider-Man, Peter enlists help from Doctor Strange to change the course of history.

Sony boss Tom Rothman was much more reserved when asked about the future of the franchise. “If I told you, I’d have to kill you,” he responded coyly.

The writers’ strike began earlier this month after the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers failed to reach a deal following six weeks of negotiations.

Since then, movies and television shows such as Stranger Things, Abbott Elementary, Hacks and more have not been able to move forward with production.

The impact of the strike is anticipated to cause a Hollywood shutdown not seen since COVID, and not felt since the last WGA strike took place 15 years ago.

For Marvel fans, the writers’ strike means fan would have to wait longer for the much-anticipated fourth movie.

More From Entertainment:

‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects

‘Spider-Man’ producers hint at animated ‘Spider-Woman’ film, other projects
Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Inside Ben Affleck’s special bond with Jennifer Lopez’s twins

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’

Kim Kardashian refuses to ‘clean up’ Kanye West’s ‘spiral into rock bottom’
Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed video

Fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie starring Tom Holland and Zendaya confirmed
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to resume planning nuptials after feud? video

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox to resume planning nuptials after feud?
Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon

Armie Hammer ‘shocked’ to find rape charges dropped against him so soon
Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’ video

Britney Spears permits sons to relocate, slams K-Fed for creating ‘unnecessary drama’
Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death

Tupac Shakur adds another 'feat' to his career after death
‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape

‘That ’70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson found guilty on two counts of rape
Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash

Sophia Nomvete reflects on 'Rings of Power' racist backlash
'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special

'Vanderpump Rules' fans rip apart Tom Sandoval in reunion special
Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'

Harrison Ford blasts stunt crew in 'Indiana Jones 5'
Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

Quentin Tarantino rules out British actors for 'The Movie Critic'

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale

'Ted Lasso' fans give verdict on season 3 finale
Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl

Henry Cavill gives blessing to 'The Flash' Supergirl
Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics

Ryan Gosling shutdown 'Barbie's Ken critics
Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom video

Leonardo Di Caprio serious with Neelam Gill as he introduces model to mom
Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

Critics shower praise on 'Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse'

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports

'The Flash' producer dismisses previous shutdown reports
Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat video

Selena Gomez, Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham blast haters during video chat