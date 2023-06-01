 
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Manish Malhotra also attended the celebration of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and other cast members of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani had a reunion as the film turned 10-year-old. 

Taking it to his Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji shared a bunch of photos showing the glimpse of their intimate celebration of the film’s 10th anniversary.

He wrote a short and sweet caption on the pictures; ‘Last night’ followed by a heart emoticon.

This intimate reunion got many fans nostalgic. They immediately came rushing to the comment section to shower love while also demanding the director for another part of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, reports Pinkvilla.   

 One of the fans wrote: "Favourite film with the best cast ever. Ayan we want another YJHD." Meanwhile, another wrote: "Kya jaldi jaldi bade ho gaye sab."

On the other hand, Deepika, who played Naina Talwar in the film, also shared the same post on her IG with a heartfelt caption that read: “Memories are like a box of sweets. Once you open it, you cannot stop at one – Naina Talwar.”

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani was a blockbuster film of 2013 that consisted of mixed emotions including fun, laughter, comedy, romance, and drama. The film had a catchy story and was very relatable to the young generation.  

