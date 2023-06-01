 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in vital roles

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, who is all set to mark her first on-screen collaboration with Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur, has shared her work experience with the extremely talented star.

Not just that, Malhotra also spoke about getting the opportunity to work with director Meghna Gulzar.

While praising the director, the Ludo actor stated: “I learned so much from her. It was refreshing to work with her.”

Later, she also shared her experience with Kaushal on the set. She added: “He is the flavour not just for the season, but we have a very amazing actor to look out for and I am so happy I got to work with an actor like him.”

“He is insane to see him how he works, how he was, how he conducts himself on set was such a good learning experience for me as an actor. I was just blown away; he is just brilliant.”

Malhotra, 31, admitted that just seeing the Raazi actor right in front of her on the set was huge for her, reports Pinkvilla.

The actor said: “Day 1 on set and I was like ‘Oh my god this man has completely transformed himself’. And I joined them after a few months of them shooting.”

“I met him for readings, in the office for prep and all but to see him on set as Sam was surreal. I was like ‘this man is not himself, he has completely transformed himself as Sam", concluded the Badhaai Ho actor. 

Sam Bahadur is Vicky Kaushal upcoming patriotic film based on the life story of Former Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, Sam Manekshaw.  

