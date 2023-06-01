 
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants 

Paramore’s Hayley Williams nearly tossed out a couple of miscreants at her Madison Square Garden gig on Wednesday night.

A video clip shows a male fan shoving his way through a tranquil crowd disrupting the calm to find a female companion uninterested in his advances which followed. AS the duo got into an altercation of sorts the band stopped playing.

“Holy sh*t. F**k you!,” Hayley Williams reprimanded the pair. “What is happening? Guys, yes, I will embarrass both of you.”

She continued, “both of you need to need to find somewhere else to take care of that shit because it’s not happening here,” adding that she unimpressed with the pair of twits for interrupting a performance of one of Paramore’s most-loved songs to perform live, “This Is Why”.

The incident took place towards the final third of the show. It is not clear whether the pair were removed from the premises.

Williams and her alternative rock band are otherwise on a high. Last month commemorated the 10th anniversary of the band's eponymous fourth studio album, which was their only album to reach the top spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart.

The record produced four singles: "Now," "Daydreaming," "Ain't It Fun," and "Still Into You," with the latter two reaching positions 10 and 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, respectively.

The band's sixth and most recent album, titled "This Is Why," was released in February and reached its peak at number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking their fourth top 10 appearance.

Paramore's tour in support of their new album is progressing to Washington, DC, where the band will perform at Capital One Arena this Friday (June 2).

