 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
Sports Desk
|

Will Asia Cup take place without Pakistan?

By
Sports Desk
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

A collage featuring the captains of all six countries gearing up to participate in Asia Cup 2023. — Asia Cup website
A collage featuring the captains of all six countries gearing up to participate in Asia Cup 2023. — Asia Cup website

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding this year's Asia Cup venue, there are reports that the cricket event could go ahead without Pakistan. 

The crisis emerged when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to send its team to Pakistan, saying that the event should take place at a neutral venue. 

In a bid to solve the issue, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed a hybrid model as it is not interested in hosting the event outside Pakistan since it would affect its efforts with regard to the return of international cricket in the country. 

However, the Indian cricket board is unlikely to accept the hybrid model which included four matches of the group stage in Pakistan with the remainder of the tournament taking place at a neutral venue.  

According to a report by The Telegraph India, the Asian event might take place in Sri Lanka instead of Pakistan. 

“Pakistan will be categorically told at the next executive board meeting of the ACC that all other participating nations have agreed to play in Sri Lanka. PCB, the designated hosts for this edition, is not finding any takers for its proposal and has to abide by playing in Sri Lanka or pull out,” the report stated.

“India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will be the four teams in the fray if Pakistan do not participate. Whether a fifth team will be included is yet to be decided,” it added.

According to The News, earlier today, the visiting delegation from the International Cricket Council (ICC) declared Pakistan a peaceful country for sports and expressed their satisfaction with the country's capability to host the 2025 Champions Trophy. 

The delegation hinted at playing a mediating role between the PCB and the BCCI while seeking assurance from Pakistan regarding their participation in the upcoming World Cup. 

More From Sports:

Will Asia Cup take place without Pakistan?

Will Asia Cup take place without Pakistan?
ICC 'offers to mediate' between PCB, BCCI

ICC 'offers to mediate' between PCB, BCCI
Sevilla overcomes Roma to lift Europa League trophy

Sevilla overcomes Roma to lift Europa League trophy
Ben Stokes backs Test cricket's relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world

Ben Stokes backs Test cricket's relevance in rapidly evolving cricket world
Paulo Dybala to steal the show for Roma vs Sevilla in Europa League final?

Paulo Dybala to steal the show for Roma vs Sevilla in Europa League final?
Junaid Khan opposes Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan's participation in T20 Blast

Junaid Khan opposes Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan's participation in T20 Blast
Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC

Participation in World Cup depends on govt's directives, PCB tells ICC
Iga Swiatek eyes fourth grand slam title, cruises into French Open second round

Iga Swiatek eyes fourth grand slam title, cruises into French Open second round
Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance

Bob Myers exits Golden State Warriors, ending era of dominance
What is Bangladesh stance on Asia Cup controversy?

What is Bangladesh stance on Asia Cup controversy?
‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?

‘Ye kya ho raha hai?’: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan begin studying for Harvard?
'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'

'ICC's new finance model threatens to pressurise cash-starved countries'
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?
Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

Ravindra Jadeja's heroics lead Chennai Super Kings to historic 5th IPL title

Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win

Djokovic opens French Open campaign with straight-set win
Pakistan defeat Japan to secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan defeat Japan to secure semi-final berth at Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2023
Has French footballer Kylian Mbappe visited Pakistan?

Has French footballer Kylian Mbappe visited Pakistan?
Mohammad Amir clarifies statement about Babar Azam's batting in T20

Mohammad Amir clarifies statement about Babar Azam's batting in T20

Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year

Babar Azam to perform Hajj this year
Asia Cup 2023: Stubborn BCCI ‘unlikely to support’ PCB’s hybrid model

Asia Cup 2023: Stubborn BCCI ‘unlikely to support’ PCB’s hybrid model