 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 01, 2023
By
|

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

By
|

Thursday Jun 01, 2023

The young man reportedly declared his love for Schofield during an awards ceremony
The young man reportedly declared his love for Schofield during an awards ceremony

Former host of This Morning, Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly had to end his future in television and ended up working at a pub in a rural area.

The news was revealed by the friends of the young man who scored a job at ITV after meeting Schofield and eventually became tangled up in an affair with the presenter. They claimed that he was “determined to be famous” but ended up facing “a big downfall” when the affair came to an end.

This comes after claims were made that he was paid off by the network, ITV after the affair ended; however, they have refused to respond to the claims or even deny them.

The pair met when the young man was only 15 years old and still in drama school and Schofield visited to give a talk. After asking him for a job, Schofield set up an interview which led to him getting hired as production assistant when he turned 18.

Sometime during the affair, the young man reportedly declared his love for Schofield during an awards ceremony following which he was moved to another program named Loose Women which eventually led to him leaving the network altogether.

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ judge Amanda Holden criticizes “snowflakes and wokery”
Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending

Jeremy Strong reveals ‘Succession’ had shocking alternative ending
Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation

Phillip Schofield replacement for British Soap Awards announced after ITV resignation
Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year

Queen Elizabeth stopped Meghan from making $810,000 per year
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox are already married?
Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films

Tom Hanks admits he 'hates' some of his own films
Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale

Former host of ‘This Morning’ Phillip Schofield puts apartment with wife up for sale
Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert video

Bruce Springsteen takes a spill during Amsterdam concert
Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery

Kate Beckinsale responds to fan who accuses her of plastic surgery
‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration

‘Only Murders in the Building’ submits elite group of actors for Emmy consideration
Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia video

Bruce Willis daughter says he 'lights up' when she enters his room despite dementia

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Halle Berry helping 'Maude v Maude' co-star Angelina Jolie muscle up before shooting

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants video

Paramore's Hayley Williams stops show to scold miscreants

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed video

Al Pacino's reaction on discovering his girlfriend pregnancy revealed

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Timothée Chalamet warned against dating Kylie Jenner as it could ruin his career

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Hailee Steinfeld fuels romance rumours with Josh Allen with fun date night

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination

Rapper Diddy files lawsuit against Diageo alleging racial discrimination
Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK

Sam Neill will auction off Jurassic Park items to support UNICEF UK
Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets

Al Pacino 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is a ‘gold digger'? Insider spills secrets