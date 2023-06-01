Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly “paid off by ITV at the end of affair”

The young man reportedly declared his love for Schofield during an awards ceremony

Former host of This Morning, Phillip Schofield’s young lover reportedly had to end his future in television and ended up working at a pub in a rural area.

The news was revealed by the friends of the young man who scored a job at ITV after meeting Schofield and eventually became tangled up in an affair with the presenter. They claimed that he was “determined to be famous” but ended up facing “a big downfall” when the affair came to an end.

This comes after claims were made that he was paid off by the network, ITV after the affair ended; however, they have refused to respond to the claims or even deny them.

The pair met when the young man was only 15 years old and still in drama school and Schofield visited to give a talk. After asking him for a job, Schofield set up an interview which led to him getting hired as production assistant when he turned 18.

Sometime during the affair, the young man reportedly declared his love for Schofield during an awards ceremony following which he was moved to another program named Loose Women which eventually led to him leaving the network altogether.