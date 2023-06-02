Jibran Nasir picked up at gunpoint, Mansha Pasha calls for prayers

Actress Mansha Pasha along with her husband, social activist Jibran Nasir. Geo News/File

Actress Mansha Pasha, the wife of renowned social activist, lawyer, and politician Jibran Nasir, disclosed that a group of armed individuals forcefully took her husband away.

In a video statement shared on social media on Thursday, Pasha said that the incident occurred when they were on their way back home after having dinner late Thursday night. In the meantime, their car was intercepted by approximately 15 armed men traveling in a white double-cabin vehicle, she said.

The gun-toting people seized Jibran Nasir and whisked him away against his will, she said.

Seeking support from the public, Mansha Pasha earnestly implored them to raise their voices in solidarity with her husband and pray for his safe and swift return.