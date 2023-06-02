 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
|

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer

By
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer

Carrie Bradshaw is progressing forward and aiming for greater things in her life. The newest preview for the revival series And Just Like That for Sex and the City hints at Aidan's comeback (played by John Corbett).

Aidan’s return is a sign that Carrie (portrayed by Sarah Jessica Parker) is expanding her options in the dating world after the passing of her husband, Mr. Big (played by Chris Noth). 

The trailer also shows Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), her closest friends, navigating the challenges of raising children while balancing their relationships and marriages in the vibrant city of New York.

The new teaser comes on the back of the announcement that Kim Cattrall will be reprising the role of Samantha in a one-off scene for the second season. Showrunner Michael Patrick King had previously denied the possibility of Kim Cattral returning to the series.

“There was no thought that Kim would ever participate in ‘And Just Like That’ because she’s said what she had said…You have to look at the reality of something: You can literally not make an actress play a part,” King explained.

“Magically thinking, it’s great to have Samantha [but] I have no realistic expectation of Kim Cattrall ever appearing again.”

Season 2 cast also includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton.

“And Just Like That” Season 2 will make a 2-episode debut on June 22 on Max.

More From Entertainment:

Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears
Al Pacino’s reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows video

Al Pacino’s reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey concerned by internet's obsession with 'daddy' Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey concerned by internet's obsession with 'daddy' Pedro Pascal
Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance video

Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer
Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal

Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal
Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis video

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis
Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun opens up about joining Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’ video

No more drama: Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner have finally moved past divorce ‘bitterness’

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating

Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' receives R rating
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard? video

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to write book about his libel case against Amber Heard?
Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world

Reese Witherspoon graces Forbes’ richest self-made actress in the world
Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83 video

Robert De Niro extends best wishes to pal Al Pacino on expecting baby at 83
Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce video

Tom Brady talks co-parenting with ex Gisele Bündchen after divorce

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma

'WWE' star Ted DiBiase aka 'Million Dollar Man' suffers severe brain trauma
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes have ‘practically moved in’ together amid reconnection

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night video

Kylie Jenner meets Timothee Chalamet family in intimate BBQ night
Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North

Kris Jenner warns Kim Kardashian that her and Kanye West’s feud could affect North
'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her

'Renaissance World Tour': Beyoncé's fans excited to catch a glimpse of her
Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy

Holly Willoughby casts glum figure in her first appearance since Phillip Schofield controversy