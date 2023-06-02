 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal

Jessica Biel wants Justin Timberlake to go to couple’s therapy with her amid fears that he might do something to jeopardize their marriage four years after cheating scandal.

The Sinner actor reportedly believes another round of marriage counseling could save their relationship from falling apart like it did at the time of the actor-singer’s scandal.

A friend of the couple split to Radar Online, "They've worked hard to keep things together. She's constantly afraid it's going to blow up in their faces again and wants to go back into therapy."

The insider said that Biel is managing their home and kids, Silas and Phineas, while Timberlake works around his hectic schedule, however, she really wants them to go for marriage counselling.

"Jessica knows Justin is going to be gone for the better part of a year, and she can't travel with him because of their kids," the source shared.

"She wants the two of them to go back into counseling to sort out their feelings and their future. She believes that is what saved their marriage the last time."

Back in 2019, Timberlake was captured getting cosy with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans despite being married to Biel.

The Friends with Benefits later issued a public apology to his wife, noting that that "nothing happened" between him and Wainwright during their night out.

"I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” he said at the time.

