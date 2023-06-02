 
King Charles ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ after Meghan Markle, Harry’s latest move

Britain’s King Charles is believed to be ‘breathing a sigh of relief’ following his son Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest move.

Commenting over reports that the Duke of Sussex and the Duchess will not be making any more royal-bashing Netflix shows or tell-all books, royal expert Charles Rae said the King is said to be one who is “breathing a sigh of relief” at the revelation.

Talking to GB News, Charles Rae said, “We’ve seen everybody in the Royal Family, whenever Harry is around and Meghan, they're very, very careful with what they say.

“What they don't want to happen is for them to end up in some sort of documentary or a book with what they've said.

“And I should imagine that there are various people from the various palaces, including from the King down, must be sitting back in their armchairs today, breathing a sigh of relief.”

The royal expert’s remarks come amid reports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to stop participating in sit-down interviews, publishing memoirs and producing documentaries.

