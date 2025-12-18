 
Geo News

King Charles reacts as royal guest breaks protocol in surprising way

King Charles receive silent plea from grieving father in key meeting at Windsor Castle

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 18, 2025

King Charles reacts as royal guest breaks protocol in surprising way
King Charles reacts as royal guest breaks protocol in surprising way

King Charles was surprised but not displeased as an invited guest at Windsor Castle deliberately broke the rules to buy extra time.

Last month, Mark King, a Liverpool charity campaigner, was presented his OBE investiture by the monarch himself who had suffered a tragedy in his life.

Mark, who founded the Oliver King Foundation after his 12-year-old son suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during a swimming lesson at King David High School in Wavertree, was instructed that he would get only two to three minutes with the monarch.

He was told that the King would put his hand out which would indicate that it was time to move on. However, when the time came, Mark did something unexpected.

“So, I thought, ‘I haven't finished talking to you’, and he put his hand out, so I put mine on top for a few seconds more,” he revealed in a recent interview. “He knew and burst out laughing but it was great. The whole experience was fantastic.”

He added, “To be fair, he knew a lot about the foundation and he said, tell me about Oliver.”

Mark also made the interaction interesting for the monarch, as he addressed him as “from one King to another”.

More From Royals

Prince William, Princess Kate release 2025 Christmas Card
Prince William, Princess Kate release 2025 Christmas Card
Kate Middleton makes powerful statement to silence trolls
Kate Middleton makes powerful statement to silence trolls
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor upsets Beatrice, Eugenie after Palace lunch
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor upsets Beatrice, Eugenie after Palace lunch
Sarah Ferguson 'prepared' to tell 'unpleasant' stories: 'Royals at risk'
Sarah Ferguson 'prepared' to tell 'unpleasant' stories: 'Royals at risk'
Prince Harry shares exciting update as King Charles sends Christmas invites
Prince Harry shares exciting update as King Charles sends Christmas invites
Prince William, Kate decide royal duties for children as big plans kick off
Prince William, Kate decide royal duties for children as big plans kick off