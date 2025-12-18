King Charles reacts as royal guest breaks protocol in surprising way

King Charles was surprised but not displeased as an invited guest at Windsor Castle deliberately broke the rules to buy extra time.

Last month, Mark King, a Liverpool charity campaigner, was presented his OBE investiture by the monarch himself who had suffered a tragedy in his life.

Mark, who founded the Oliver King Foundation after his 12-year-old son suffered a fatal cardiac arrest during a swimming lesson at King David High School in Wavertree, was instructed that he would get only two to three minutes with the monarch.

He was told that the King would put his hand out which would indicate that it was time to move on. However, when the time came, Mark did something unexpected.

“So, I thought, ‘I haven't finished talking to you’, and he put his hand out, so I put mine on top for a few seconds more,” he revealed in a recent interview. “He knew and burst out laughing but it was great. The whole experience was fantastic.”

He added, “To be fair, he knew a lot about the foundation and he said, tell me about Oliver.”

Mark also made the interaction interesting for the monarch, as he addressed him as “from one King to another”.