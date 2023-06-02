 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Al Pacino's reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Al Pacino asked his girlfriend Noor Alfallah for a DNA test of their soon-to-be-born baby because he thought the child could not be his.

The Godfather actor has some medical complications which typically causes infertility. Hence, he demanded his 29-year-old girlfriend to get a paternity test to prove that the baby is his, as per TMZ.

However, the actor was proved wrong when Alfallah took the test and it was confirmed that he, in fact, is the father of the baby she is conceiving.

Some reports have suggested that Pacino was purposely kept in dark about the pregnancy of his girlfriend and he only found out about the baby two months ago, when Alfallah was six months pregnant.

It was also claimed that the Scarface actor was “shocked” upon learning that he is going to be a dad for the fourth time and that the child was due in three months.

Pacino sparked dating rumours with Alfallah after they were spotted grabbing dinner back in April 2022, however, sources claim the two have been dating since Covid19 pandemic.

“She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” an insider said at the time. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

Since the news of their pregnancy broke, there has been speculations that the duo is not together with an insider claiming that Pacino “actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago.”

The source said that Pacino has had his “lawyers working on this for months.”

