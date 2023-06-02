 
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'

Chris Shiflett, the longtime guitarist of the Foo Fighters, is launching a podcast called "Shred With Shifty," focusing on his chosen string instrument.

The show aims to bring listeners closer to their favourite guitar players by exploring their musical history and inspirations.

Announcing his show to Variety Shiflett said:

“My new show, ‘Shred With Shifty,’ was born out of the fact that I spend an awful lot of time watching people on the internet explain guitar parts almost right, so I thought, what if I could just go to the source and find out what my favorite players actually did on the solos I love?”

Shiflett has lined up an impressive roster of guests for the podcast, including Rivers Cuomo of Weezer, Alex Lifeson of Rush, Nile Rodgers of Chic, Brad Paisley, and many others.

The podcast will feature video episodes exclusively on Volume.com, allowing viewers to witness the creative process and see renowned guitarists in action.

Shiflett, who recently released singles for his upcoming solo album, expressed his passion for guitar and the joy of learning from his musical influences.

“I love guitar, and in particular, I love lead guitar (not to mention all things related to lead guitar playing: amps, pedals, stories about recording and, of course, guitars),” Shiflett said.

The Foo Fighters, with touring drummer Josh Freese, are also actively preparing for the release of their 11th studio album, "But Here We Are."

They have scheduled various festival dates and shows around the world, continuing their musical journey despite the loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins.

