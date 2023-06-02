 
Royals
Friday Jun 02, 2023
Prince Harry seeing ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’

Prince Harry has ‘finally’ come to realize that ‘all the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace’ in the US.

Royal commentator Douglas Murray issued these claims and accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

He spoke out about the hate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been receiving and pointed out how ‘important peace is’.

He was even quoted saying, “Everyone Googles themselves. It's the internet age. I don’t think people of a certain age understand the way the manifest will of the extremely online bleeds into the life of the average millennial.”

According to the Independent, “This is a generation more likely to believe in astrology than self-determination. Even the stars see their fate as lying in the hands of others.”

So “yes, the Sussexes are annoying. They are,” but at the same time “I can’t help but think of the incessant, intolerable weight on that little family, boring down into every teeny crack that appears in their foundations. All the money in the world and you can’t buy a moment’s peace.”

