 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

He initially met the young man when he was 15 years old in drama school
He initially met the young man when he was 15 years old in drama school

This Morning former host Phillip Schofield discussed how his affair began with a much younger man on the show. He said that it started with a kiss in the dressing room followed by “five or six” sexual encounters.

The 61 year old TV presenter said the kiss took place at the ITV studios when the man was 20 years old. When asked if any romantic or sexual encounters took place while he was still a minor, Schofield claimed: “God no. In my statement, it says 'consensual relationship, fully legal' I mean, that [the statement] was approved by both sides.”

He added: “He'd been working at the show for a few months and we'd become mates, we were mates. Around the studios we'd hang out together, chat to each other, that sort of stuff.”

He initially met the young man when he was 15 years old in drama school, after which he asked Schofield to get him a job. That led to him getting a job as a production assistant at ITV when he turned 18 years old.

He continued, explaining: “And then in my dressing room one day something happened which obviously, I will regret forever for him and for me - mostly him. That happened maybe four or five times over the next few months, and I know it's unforgivable but we weren't boyfriends, we weren't in a relationship. I was really in a mess with my sexuality at the time and it just happened.”

More From Entertainment:

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with

Phillip Schofield claims he owes biggest apology to man he had affair with
‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began
Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond

Phillip Schofield reveals that he texted Holly Willoughby but she didn’t respond
Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife video

Former 'Family Feud' contestant found guilty of murdering wife
Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive

Phillip Schofield from ‘This Morning’ says his daughters are reason he’s alive
Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'

Alicia Keys announces musical inspired by her life, hits 'Hell's Kitchen'
Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty' video

Foo Fighters' axe man launches guitar podcast 'Shred With Shifty'
Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series

Mark Hamill reveals how he became the Joker in Batman animated series
Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal

Alison Hammond cries on ‘This Morning’ after Phillip Schofield cheating scandal
Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title

Unseen draft of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' reveals Freddy Mercury's original title
Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview

Phillip Schofield mentions suicidal thoughts in shocking interview
Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film

Dwayne Johnson to return as Luke Hobbs in new 'Fast & Furious' film
Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour

Kanye West hit with a new lawsuit from photographer over aggressive behaviour
Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why

Mindy Kaling going to miss Never Have I Ever final premiere: Here’s why
Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears

Lily-Rose Depp reveals taking inspiration for 'The Idol' role from popstar Britney Spears
Al Pacino’s reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows video

Al Pacino’s reservations over girlfriend Noor Alfallah pregnancy raises eyebrows
'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey concerned by internet's obsession with 'daddy' Pedro Pascal

'The Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey concerned by internet's obsession with 'daddy' Pedro Pascal
Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance video

Kim Kardashian warned Pete Davidson about consequences of their romance

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer

Carrie, Aidan reunite in 'And Just Like That' season 2 teaser trailer
Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal

Jessica Biel fears marriage to Justin Timberlake may jeopardize years after cheating scandal
Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis video

Bruce Willis daughter Tallulah received back-to-back heartbreaks after dad’s Aphasia diagnosis