‘This Morning’ ex-host Phillip Schofield reveals how his affair with younger man began

This Morning former host Phillip Schofield discussed how his affair began with a much younger man on the show. He said that it started with a kiss in the dressing room followed by “five or six” sexual encounters.

The 61 year old TV presenter said the kiss took place at the ITV studios when the man was 20 years old. When asked if any romantic or sexual encounters took place while he was still a minor, Schofield claimed: “God no. In my statement, it says 'consensual relationship, fully legal' I mean, that [the statement] was approved by both sides.”

He added: “He'd been working at the show for a few months and we'd become mates, we were mates. Around the studios we'd hang out together, chat to each other, that sort of stuff.”

He initially met the young man when he was 15 years old in drama school, after which he asked Schofield to get him a job. That led to him getting a job as a production assistant at ITV when he turned 18 years old.

He continued, explaining: “And then in my dressing room one day something happened which obviously, I will regret forever for him and for me - mostly him. That happened maybe four or five times over the next few months, and I know it's unforgivable but we weren't boyfriends, we weren't in a relationship. I was really in a mess with my sexuality at the time and it just happened.”