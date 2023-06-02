 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Friday Jun 02, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases

By
Web Desk
|

Friday Jun 02, 2023

Katrina Kaif will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in Tiger 3
Katrina Kaif will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

As Vicky Kaushal's film  Zara Hatke Zara Bachke premiered on Friday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie and announced that the movie is now in cinemas. 

Congratulating the entire team, Katrina wrote, "A film made with so much heart!"

This is not the first time the actress has supported her husband's work. Previously, in conversation with Film Companion, Katrina praised Vicky's ability to learn scripts quickly, recalling that she once needed to rehearse a three-page-long scene for her film Merry Christmas overnight and Vicky offered to help.

“So, he took the page, read the lines twice and then put it down and I said, ‘But we have to rehearse …’ and he said, ‘Yeah, Yeah I am ready.’ He did the entire scene, I promise you, without a mistake off that, without looking at the script."

"Just like that he had it. He just has an ease with material, he has an ease with lines which I think is what you see on screen. But for that night, I was hating him," she added in admiration.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is currently in production and will feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Additionally, Katrina will appear in Sriram Raghvan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases

Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases
Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha

Zaheer Iqbal fuels rumors of romance with Sonakshi Sinha
What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out

What movie is next for Salman Khan? Find Out
Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'

Sonakshi Sinha on 'Dahaad' success: 'People who have not spoken to me...'
Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'

Boney Kapoor misses late wife Sridevi on '27th wedding anniversary'
Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'

Ileana D'Cruz drops first glimpse of boyfriend at her 'babymoon'
'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years

'Bigg Boss 7' famed Kushal Tandon returns to TV after six years
Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday

Sonakshi Sinha's dad Shatrughan Sinha pens long note on daughter's birthday
Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's 'Luka Chuppi' to get a sequel?
Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Karan Johar unveils first choice for 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'
Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'

Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia wrap up shoot for 'Jailer'
Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why

Shahid Kapoor does NOT like kids Misha, Zain to watch his films: Here's why
Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Siddharth slams reporter for calling his personal love life 'failure'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'

Parineeti Chopra sings Abida Parveen and Naseebo Lal's 'Tu Jhoom'
Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Ranveer Singh to reunite with Sanjay Leela Bhansali again for 'Baiju Bawra'
Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him

Alia Bhatt's grandfather passes away: Actress pens emotional note for him
Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'

Sanya Malhotra on working with Vicky Kaushal in 'Sam Bahadur': 'It was insane'
Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'

Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate 10 years of 'YJHD'
Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours

Arjun Kapoor breaks silence on Malaika Arora's false pregnancy rumours
Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?

Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth to play mother-daughter duo in 'Citadel'?
Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures

Aamir Khan, Kapil Sharma spend evening together, latter share pictures