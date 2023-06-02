Katrina Kaif cheers for Vicky Kaushal as ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ releases

Katrina Kaif will next be seen opposite Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

As Vicky Kaushal's film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke premiered on Friday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie and announced that the movie is now in cinemas.

Congratulating the entire team, Katrina wrote, "A film made with so much heart!"

This is not the first time the actress has supported her husband's work. Previously, in conversation with Film Companion, Katrina praised Vicky's ability to learn scripts quickly, recalling that she once needed to rehearse a three-page-long scene for her film Merry Christmas overnight and Vicky offered to help.

“So, he took the page, read the lines twice and then put it down and I said, ‘But we have to rehearse …’ and he said, ‘Yeah, Yeah I am ready.’ He did the entire scene, I promise you, without a mistake off that, without looking at the script."

"Just like that he had it. He just has an ease with material, he has an ease with lines which I think is what you see on screen. But for that night, I was hating him," she added in admiration.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects include the highly anticipated film Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, which is currently in production and will feature Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.

Additionally, Katrina will appear in Sriram Raghvan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi, as well as Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.