Saturday Jun 03, 2023
By
Web Desk
|

Harrison Ford takes shot at fans for question on 'Indiana Jones & Han Solo' dual

By
Web Desk
|

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

Harrison Ford hated a question that was often asked by fans: who would win in the fight between Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford?

Speaking to Esquire, the 80-year-old said, Well, they usually ask me, 'If there was a fight between Han Solo and Indiana Jones, who would *** win?' And I say, 'Me, **! I don't want to *** make s*t up like that. I mean, what are you asking me that crap for?'"

In other news, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has officially shared that Ford will not reprise his character after the upcoming Indiana Jones movie.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Dagobah Dispatch, the head honcho said, "It's Harrison's last entry," adding, "That's how we look at the Indy franchise."

"I mean, truthfully, right now, if we were to do anything, it might be in series television down the road, but we're not doing anything to replace Indiana Jones," she added.

The president continued, "This is it. It's five movies that Harrison Ford did. And Harrison is so specific and so unique to creating this role. We just… Steven [Spielberg] agrees, we just wouldn't do that."

