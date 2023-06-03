 
Saturday Jun 03, 2023
Al Pacino has NOT parted ways with Noor Alfallah despite speculations

Saturday Jun 03, 2023

File Footage 

Al Pacino has not called it quits with his pregnant girlfriend Noor Alfallah, a source confirmed amid claims that they broke up “long ago.”

Debunking rumours of their separation, an insider told Page Six that The Godfather star and his ladylove, who is 54 years his junior, are “still together.”

This come after it was reported that the actor demanded a paternity test from Alfallah as he had doubts about the baby, she is conceiving, to be his child.

The Scarface actor was “shocked” upon learning that he is going to be a dad as he has some medical complications which typically causes infertility

However, his doubts vanished after the DNA test proved that the soon-to-be-born child is his baby, as reported by TMZ.

Since the news of their pregnancy broke, there has been speculations that the duo is not together with an insider claiming that Pacino “actually thought their relationship was over a long time ago.”

The source said that Pacino has had his “lawyers working on this for months.”

Pacino sparked dating rumours with Alfallah after they were spotted grabbing dinner back in April 2022, however, sources claim the two have been dating since Covid19 pandemic.

“She mostly dates very rich older men … She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” an insider said at the time. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father.”

