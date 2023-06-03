Kylie Jenner family thinks Timothée Chalamet is better than her former boyfriends

File Footage

Kylie Jenner's family, including her mother Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner, has approved of her romance with actor Timothée Chalamet.



The Dune actor has met the reality TV star’s mother and sister and they approve of his relationship with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

This comes after Kylie was spotted leaving the actor’s home following a BBQ party earlier this week, where she met his family, including his sister Pauline Chalamet.

Seemingly debunking rumours that Kylie and Timothée are not “seriously” involved, a source told Us Weekly that the lovebirds have grown “much closer.”

“Kylie and Timothée have been spending much more time together and they’re growing much closer as the days go by,” the insider said.

“They both have incredibly busy schedules, they initially relied mostly on communicating through FaceTime, texting [and] etc since they couldn’t always make time to see each other,” the source added.

The publication revealed that The Kardashians star and Timothee’s commitment to communication “helped solidify their bond.”

“Some of Kylie’s family members have met Timothée including Kris [Jenner] and Kendall [Jenner],” the insider revealed. “They really like him and think he’s different from anybody Kylie has dated in the past.”

“He has a great sense of humor, and he makes her smile which is the most important thing to them. They love seeing how happy she is and absolutely approve of them dating.”



