Nora Fatehi says people assumed she wanted to be ‘the next Katrina Kaif’

Nora Fatehi has made a name of herself with her dance moves featured in songs like 'Dilbar' and 'Manhari'

In a recent candid interview, Nora Fatehi recalled her first days in Mumbai when she aspired to enter Bollywood. As she struggled with her language skills, many people alleged that she wanted to be the “next Katrina Kaif”.

Talking to BBC Asian, Nora recalled the hard work she put in to get recognition in Bollywood.

"Whatever opportunities I have got have been very last minute and thankfully I was prepared. I remember staying locked up in my room and watching stuff on TV, working on my Hindi. I wouldn’t party or make boyfriends like the other girls," she said.

The Manhari dance queen went on to share how she worked on learning Hindi, “I realised in my second month in India I needed to tone down her Canadian accent, tone down my body language and work on my Hindi."

Nora also revealed that she missed her brother’s wedding due to her work engagements. “I missed out on my brother’s wedding, his birthday, everything. So many people were like, ‘Do you want to be like the next Katrina Kaif'?"

The actress-dancer laid emphasis on the fact that she only had one chance to prove herself, “I knew I could only get one opportunity and if that did not work, I'd be (out of the game).”

Nora has been featured in hit songs like Manhari from Bahubali The Conclusion and Ittage Recchipodham and the remake of Sushmita Sen’s iconic song Dilbar.